After an 8-0 Lakeview victory in Game 1 against Dade County in Trenton on Friday, Game 2 of the 2019 NGAC softball tournament championship on Saturday morning was nearly a carbon copy of the first one.
As they did on Friday, the Lady Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and, as they did on Friday, the Lady Warriors blew the game open with four runs in the fourth inning before wrapping up the tournament title an inning later, 8-0.
The victory gave Lakeview its first conference softball title since 2006.
“We knew when this team came in as sixth graders that this was going to be a special group,” head coach Johnny Phillips said. “It's really amazing how much they have matured in the last two years. They came in as pretty good players, but they are leaving as exceptional players. This is just a great group all the way around.”
As she did in the series opener, pitcher Heidi Johnson allowed just one hit and two walks in the five-inning, run-rule victory. She struck out five batters on Saturday after fanning nine on Friday night. She also had two hits at the plate, including a triple, and finished with one run scored.
Johnson was the only Lakeview player to have two hits in Saturday's game. Callie Tuck scored once and knocked in two runs for Lakeview, while Tatyanna Long, Carlee Wilson, Lexie Downey, Marissa Moreland and Britini Newbille all had one RBI each for the Lady Warriors, who finished the year with a 14-1 overall record.
Phillips added that it was great to be able to win the title on their newly-renovated home field.
“This is our first year back on this field after the construction and that's what really makes it special,” he added.