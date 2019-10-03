The Lakeview Lady Warriors scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday to complete a 4-3, come-from-behind victory over Gordon Lee. With the win, Lakeview will play in the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament championship series this weekend.
Gordon Lee scored two times in the top of the fourth inning and took a 3-1 lead after a solo run in the top of the sixth, but things would change a half-inning later.
Marissa Moreland, Lexi Downey and Kloe Osborne began the inning with three straight singles before the first run scored on an RBI-groundout by Katie Wagner. Hope Alexander would pick up an RBI on a bunt single and Haven Holloway would follow suit with an RBI-single of her own.
Moreland and Alexander paced Lakeview with two hits apiece, while Callie Tuck had a triple. Heidi Johnson struck out 11 batters in seven innings in the circle. She gave up one earned run on two hits and four walks.
Gordon Lee got singles from Dallas Wagoner and Abigail Ashley, while Wagner was credited with an RBI. Sydney Garrett allowed four earned runs on 10 hits in six innings with three strikeouts.
Lakeview's opponent for the finals was unknown as of press time.