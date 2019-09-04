The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles pushed home a run in the top of the seventh inning, but some clutch defense by the Lakeview Lady Warriors down the stretch would result in a 4-3 win for the home team on Tuesday.
The final dramatic frame began as a walk, an error and a Desiree Powell single loaded the bases. Maddie O’Toole came through with an RBI-single to score Mayce Gray and keep the sacks full.
But Lady Warriors’ catcher Tatyanna Long would pounce on a bunt attempt moments later to get the first out at home and Lakeview shortstop Hope Alexander would fire to the plate for the second out after scooping up a groundball. Pitcher Heidi Johnson would then finish off the Houdini-esque escape by inducing a pop out to Carlee Wilson at second base to end the game.
Lakeview’s Lexi Downey, who delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning to give Lakeview the early 1-0 lead, ripped a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth after the Lady Eagles had tied the game, 2-2, in the top of the fifth. Kloe Osborne also had a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth.
The two runs for CVMS in the fifth came after leadoff walks that put Gray and Emma Fowler on base. Gray would eventually swipe home for her team’s first run and Fowler would scamper home following an error.
Johnson would get the win, allowing just one earned run on three hits. She walked five batters and struck out four in the seven-inning complete-game victory. Hadley Middlebrooks scattered six hits in six innings for the Lady Eagles. She walked three and fanned eight, while allowing just one earned run.