Gordon Lee scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, but saw host Lakeview answer with a four-spot in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 victory at home on Tuesday.
Kate Chambers’ RBI-double scored Cam Caradine in the top of the fifth for Gordon Lee, but three hits and two Lady Trojan errors would help the Lady Warriors to the big inning.
Lexi Downey had an RBI-single to score Heidi Johnson before Marissa Moreland cleared the bases with a three-run double to give her team the lead for good. Downey and Tatyanna Long each went 2-for-3 in the win, while Johnson picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Caradine and Tenslee Wilson each went 2-for-3 for Gordon Lee, while both of Wilson hits were doubles. Dallas Wagoner also had a double in the loss and Lillian McCullough took the loss in the circle. She allowed four runs, all unearned, on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work. She finished with four strikeouts.