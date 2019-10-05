The Lakeview Lady Warriors have not won a North Georgia Athletic Conference softball championship since 2006, but that could all change by lunch time on Saturday.
The Red-and-White took Game 1 of the 2019 NGAC softball tournament best-of-three championship series with an 8-0 win over Dade County in Trenton on Friday.
Lakeview will host Game 2 at 10 a.m. on Saturday with Game 3, if needed, to immediately follow.
Heidi Johnson pitched all five innings in the run-rule victory. She gave up just one hit and two walks, while finishing with nine strikeouts.
The Lady Warriors broke through with two runs in the top of the first and two runs in the top of the second before blowing the game open with four runs in the top of the fourth.
Marissa Moreland and Callie Tuck both had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Carlee Wilson also drove in two runs, while Lexie Downey added a triple at the plate.