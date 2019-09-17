The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored three times in the first inning, five times in the second and six times in the fourth as they surged past Saddle Ridge, 14-2, in an NGAC game in LaFayette on Tuesday.
LaFayette collected 13 hits on the afternoon and did not commit an error. Rylee Gamlen was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Jaselyn Couch went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Emma Parker was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Suki Williams had two hits, scored once and drove in two runs, while Jaiden Vinyard, Ciarra Lara, Harley Perkins and Shayne Callahan all had one RBI each. Kaylee Tatum gave up just two earned runs on four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in four innings to get the win.
Olivia Free was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Mustangs, while Olivia Acuff also doubled and drove in a run. Free took the loss. She pitched 3.1 innings, allowing five earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts.