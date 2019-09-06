The Lady Ramblers' junior varsity team got a combined no-hitter from Emma Parker and Marlie Day in a 14-0 home win over Rossville on Thursday. Emma Parker had four strikeouts and picked up a hit at the plate, while Day fanned three batters and helped pace the offense with a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Charly Reynolds and Cahlee Garmany both had two hits and one RBI. Harley Perkins picked up two hits. Hannah Kresser and Bailey Deal both had a hit and an RBI in the win. Emma House added one hit and one RBI, while Gracie Fitzgerald also added a hit.