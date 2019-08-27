The LaFayette Lady Ramblers finished up a solid weekend of action at the Jesse Raines Memorial/Duel on the Diamond softball tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold. The Orange-and-Black finished 2-3 overall with wins over Dalton and Rockmart and narrow losses to Saddle Ridge, Chattooga and Calhoun.
LaFayette 6, Dalton 2
On Friday, Jaselyn Couch went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jaiden Vinyard added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs in the win. Rylee Gamlen singled and drove in a run. Harley Perkins also had a hit, while Emma House recorded a double. Kaylee Tatum pitched and gave up just two hits. She ended the game with four strikeouts.
Saddle Ridge 6, LaFayette 2
Couch had two hits and Emma Parker delivered a two-run single in the loss to the Lady Mustangs. Suki Williams also had a hit in the loss.
Chattooga 3, LaFayette 1
Couch, Parker and Williams each had hits in Saturday’s loss to the Lady Indians. Gamlen added a hit and knocked in the lone run for LaFayete, while Tatum fanned six in the circle.
LaFayette 12, Rockmart 6
In bracket play, the Lady Ramblers got the offense cranked up. Vinyard had a single and two doubles in three at-bats and added two RBI. Couch was 3-for-3 and Gamlen went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ciarra Lara also had a big game with a single, a double and three runs driven in.
Parker and Williams also had two hits apiece, while Williams recorded one RBI. Perkins and Tatum both had singles and Perkins picked up an RBI. Parker also had a solid showing on the mound.
Calhoun 4, LaFayette 3
The Lady Ramblers would fall by one run after the international tiebreaker came into play. Vinyard, Gamlen and Williams all had two hits. One of Gamlen’s hits was a double and she finished with two RBIs. Shayle Callahan had a hit and an RBI, Couch and Lara had one hit apiece and Tatum finished with five strikeouts on the mound.