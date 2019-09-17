The LaFayette Lady Ramblers put up seven runs in the first inning and breezed to a 14-0 win over Christian Heritage in Dalton on Monday.
Jaiden Vinyard had a 4-for-4 day with a double and four RBIs. Rylee Gamlen had a solo homer as one of her two hits, while Emma Parker was 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Suki Williams doubled and drove in a run. Ciarra Lara had two hits and one RBI. Emma House had a hit and an RBI. Jaselyn Couch knocked in one run, while Kaylee Tatum also recorded a hit in the win. Parker struck out five in the circle to collect the pitching victory.
LaFayette is slated to take on Heritage at 5 p.m. this afternoon in Boynton.