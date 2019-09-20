The LaFayette Lady Ramblers lost two close games in Trenton on Thursday.
In the varsity game, LaFayette fell by a 4-1 count despite eight strikeouts in the circle from Kaylee Tatum. Rylee Gamlen had a double as one of her two hits and she drove in the Lady Ramblers’ only run. Emma Parker also had two hits, while Tatum and Jaselyn Couch each had one hit.
Parker fanned five batters in the nightcap, but the Lady Ramblers were shut out, 2-0, in the JV game. Parker also picked up two more hits, while Emma House and Bailey Deal each added one.