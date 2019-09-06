Avah Morrison struck out seven batters and scattered six hits over seven innings as the Heritage Lady Generals picked up a 7-5 home win over Lakeview on Thursday. Morrison allowed five earned runs and walked one while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.
The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. Heritage scored six times in the bottom of the fourth and held on after the Lady Warriors rallied for four in the top of the fifth.
Abbie Young was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Heritage, while Harper Carstens, Addie Edwards and Breanna Wilson all had one RBI each.
Heidi Johnson was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for Lakeview. Kloe Osborne had a triple and knocked in three runs, while Marissa Moreland had two RBIs. Johnson gave up just one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work.