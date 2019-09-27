The North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament will get underway on Tuesday with two first-round games.

Sixth-seeded Saddle Ridge will play at third-seeded Gordon Lee, while fifth-seeded Chattanooga Valley will travel to fourth-seeded Dade.

The Saddle Ridge-Gordon Lee winner will play at second-seeded Lakeview on Thursday, while top-seeded Heritage will entertain the Dade-Chattanooga Valley winner that same afternoon. The Generals took the top slot over the Lady Warriors on a tiebreaker.

The finals will begin on Friday with a third game, if needed, to be played on Saturday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

