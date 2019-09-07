Jenna Ryans scored the game-winner on a passed ball in the ninth inning and the Heritage Lady Generals finally took down the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, 5-4, in a Saturday morning matinee.
The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings. Both teams would plate three runs in the eighth to force the final frame.
Abbie Young was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Heritage. Alexis Faulkenberry added a double and knocked in two runs, while Harper Carstens finished with two hits.
Addie Edwards got the victory in an extended relief appearance. She pitched the final 7.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Both of the runs were unearned. Avah Morrison pitched the first 1.2 innings of the game. She allowed an earned run on three hits and one walk two strikeouts.
Sydney Garrett pitched eight innings for the Lady Trojans. She allowed just two earned runs on nine hits, striking out three batters and not allowing a walk.
Kate Chambers went 4-5 with an RBI, while Dallas Wagoner and Gisele Tankersley had two hits each. Gracie Helton and Lillian McCullough both picked up RBIs.