The Heritage Lady Generals scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead - the first of 10 unanswered runs over the final three innings - and they claimed an 11-2 victory over Gordon Lee on a muggy Saturday morning in Chickamauga.
Avah Morrison gave up just two hits on the day and struck out six to get the win in the circle for the Navy-and-Red.
Alexis Faulkenberry had three RBIs for the Lady Generals. Lexi Duckett also drove in a run, while Abbie Young had a double.
Kaitlyn Wagoner had an RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning for Gordon Lee and scored on an RBI-single by Dallas Wagoner.