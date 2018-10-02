The Heritage Generals broke a 3-3 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as they defeated visiting Gordon Lee, 6-3, in the opening round of the NGAC tournament Tuesday afternoon in Boynton.
Avah Morrison got the win for Heritage. She surrendered three earned runs on four hits and three walks in seven innings pitched, while finishing with six strikeouts. Sydney Garrett took the loss for the Lady Trojans. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings of work. She also finished with six strikeouts.
Lexi Duckett had two hits, including a double, for the Generals. Harper Carstens had a triple and knocked in a run, while Savannah Wilson, Alexis Faulkenberry and Addie Edwards all had one RBI in the victory.
Garrett, along with Emma Phillips, Courtney Hollis and Ryleigh Ledford, had one hit each for Gordon Lee. Ledford also picked up two RBIs on a two-out single in the first inning.
Heritage will advance to take on Ringgold in the semifinals on Wednesday.