Down 5-3, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans would push across two runs in the top of the seventh inning and made them hold up in a 5-4 win at Trion on Tuesday.
Kate Chambers had a key double in the seventh, which came in between two costly Lady Bulldog errors.
Angel McCartney and Abigail Ashley were both 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Gracie Helton had a double and finished with three RBIs on the afternoon.
Sydney Garrett picked up the victory. She allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. Gordon Lee made three errors in the game.