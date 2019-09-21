The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans erupted for nine runs in the third inning to help put away the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs, 12-0, in a Saturday matinee in Chickamauga.
Tenslee Wilson had three of the Lady Trojans’ 11 hits. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Kate Chambers belted a two-run homer as part of the third-inning explosion. Abigail Ashley and Sadie Hughes each had two hits, while Hughes knocked in two runs and scored twice.
Sadie Parker also had two RBIs for Gordon Lee and Dallas Wagoner added a double and an RBI. Sydney Garrett pitched three innings of hitless ball. She walked two and struck out five to get the win.
Olivia Free took the loss for Saddle Ridge. She gave up five earned runs in 2.1 innings, allowing eight hits and finishing with two strikeouts. Abby Gaoa and Alivia Hughes had singles for the Lady Mustangs.