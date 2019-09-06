Gordon Lee got seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball from Lillian McCullough in an 8-0 victory at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday. McCullough struck out seven batters and helped herself with an RBI at the plate.
Gracie Helton was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Dallas Wagoner had a triple and drove in three runs. Tenslee Wilson added a triple and scored twice, while Gisele Tankersley had one hit, scored twice and knocked in one run.
The Lady Trojans scored six times in the top of the fifth inning to help put the game away.
Emma Fowler, Mylee Howard and Jamiah Turner all had singles for the Lady Eagles. Hadley Middlebrooks allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks. She struck out five batters in five innings of work.