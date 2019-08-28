The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans gave up a run on an error in the bottom of the first inning, but shut down the Ringgold Lady Tigers the rest of the way to post a 5-1 victory in Ringgold on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee trailed 1-0, but that would change in the top of the fifth inning as Tenslee Wilson delivered an RBI-single to tie the game. Later with the bases loaded, Kate Chambers would bring in a run with a groundout and Gracie Helton would follow up with a two-out RBI-hit to make it 3-1.
The Lady Trojans would tack on two insurance runs in the top of the sixth on RBI-singles by Wilson and Gisele Tankersley.
It would be more than enough run support for Sydney Garrett, who did not allow an earned run in the complete-game victory. She walked three batters and finished with eight strikeouts.
Wilson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Gordon Lee. Helton and Lillian McCullough both had two hits in the win.
Riley Burdette scored the only run for Ringgold while Burdette, Maddy Lee and Braylee Raby all delivered singles. Raby pitched six innings, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits and two walks with two strikeouts.