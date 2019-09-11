The LaFayette Lady Ramblers would outhit Gordon Lee on Tuesday, 9-8. However, three errors would hurt as the Lady Trojans picked up a 9-4 victory in LaFayette.
Gracie Helton had a double as one of her two hits. She also scored twice for the Lady Trojans in the win. Lillian McCullough also went 2-for-3. Angel McCartney and Dallas Wagoner had two RBIs each, while Sadie Parker and Gisele Tankersley both had one RBI.
McCullough pitched all five innings. She gave up four earned runs on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Jaselyn Couch and Rylee Gamlen were both 2-for-3 for the Lady Ramblers. Couch and Ciarra Lara each had a double, while Couch, Jaiden Vinyard, Kaylee Tatum and Shayne Callahan all had one RBI apiece.
Tatum pitched all five innings in the loss. She gave up four earned runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts.