An 11-run third inning was more than enough of a cushion for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans on Tuesday as they collected a 16-3 win in Chickamauga.
Courtney Hollis, Ava Brown, Emma Phillips, Sophia McDonald, Kylie Collins and Ryleigh Ledford all had RBIs in the big inning. Phillips paced the offense with two hits, while Kaitlyn Wagoner got the win. She threw four innings, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
Suki Williams gave up eight hits and struck out two in three innings for the Lady Ramblers, while Jase Couch was 1-for-2 at the plate.