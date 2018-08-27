It was a successful weekend for the Gordon Lee Middle School softball program, who took third in the varsity division of the Back To School Tournament at Jack Mattox, hosted by Ringgold Middle School.
The Lady Trojans’ JV squad placed first in the junior varsity division.
Heritage 1, Gordon Lee 0
The eventual champion Lady Generals won the early pitchers’ duel, despite 12 strikeouts from Gordon Lee hurler Kaitlyn Wagoner. She threw four innings, allowing one run on four hits.
Emma Phillips and Courtney Hollis had one hit each for GLMS.
Gordon Lee 8, Red Bud 0
Sydney Garrett used a complete-game shutout to give the Lady Trojans the win and the offense helped out with a five-spot in the second inning.
Abigail Ashley and Kylie Collins had clutch RBI-singles in the inning, while Dallas Wagoner had an RBI-double. Collins finished 2-for-3.
Gordon Lee 10, Westside 2
Phillips went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles in the victory, while Kylie Collins, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Courtney Collins each had a single and a double. Ryleigh Ledford had one hit, a three-run double.