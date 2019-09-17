The Dalton Lady Cougars scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and had the tying run at second base with two outs, but Sydney Garrett’s 11th and final strike out of the evening secured a 3-2 win for Gordon Lee in a non-league game Monday night in Chickamauga.
The Lady Trojans got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a Dalton error. One inning later, another error would bring home Gordon Lee’s second run before Tenslee Wilson came through with an RBI-single to make it 3-0.
Dalton would finally get on the board thanks to a walk, two singles and an error in the top of the seventh, but Garrett would slam the door shut to give the Lady Trojans their 10th victory of the season.
Garrett pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks. Dallas Wagoner went 2-for-3 and Abigail Ashley added a double for Gordon Lee (10-4-1), who play this afternoon at Lakeview. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.