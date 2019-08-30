The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans and Heritage Lady Generals found themselves in a battle Thursday afternoon at Heritage. The game would end in a 7-7 tie after the top of the 10th inning.
The two teams were deadlocked at 4-4 after seven complete and both teams would put up one run apiece in the eighth, ninth and tenth innings.
Tenslee Wilson went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Lady Trojans. Kate Chambers had just one hit in four at-bats, but made it count with a triple. She finished with four RBIs on the night. Sadie Patrick pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Lilly McCullough pitched the next seven innings, scattering seven hits and striking out two.
Avah Morrison pitched the first 1.2 innings for Heritage. She gave up three earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout. Addi Edwards pitched the final 8.1 innings. She did not allow an earned run and gave up just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Alexis Faulkenberry had three hits, including a double, as she finished with two RBIs on the night. Edwards and Macey Collins both had three hits and one RBI each. Harper Carstens and Ella Blansit had two hits apiece, while Blansit picked up one RBI.