The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans and Heritage Generals played to a 1-1 tie in a non-league game at Heritage on Friday afternoon.
Gordon Lee broke the scoreless tie with a run in the top of the sixth, only to see Heritage tie it up in the bottom of the seventh.
Lexi Duckett had two hits for the Generals, including a double. Avah Morrison pitched the first two innings, allowing four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Addie Edwards threw the final five innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and a walk. She finished with six strikeouts.
Dallas Wagoner and Sydney Garrett had two hits each for Gordon Lee, while Garrett had the lone RBI for her team. She also pitched seven innings, walking one and striking out five. The run she allowed was unearned.