A walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning sent Gordon Lee back to Chickamauga on Monday night smarting from a 9-8 loss to Trion.
The Lady Trojans scored its eight runs on just four hits, while the Lady Bulldogs collected seven.
Ryleigh Ledford knocked in a run with a second-inning groundout and Gordon Lee would put up seven runs in the top of the fifth. Sophia McDonald, Kylie Collins, Kaitlyn Wagoner, Dallas Wagoner and Ava Brown all knocked in runs in the frame.
Kaitlyn Wagoner started in the circle for Gordon Lee. She lasted 6.2 innings, giving up all nine runs and striking out seven. Brown had a pair of hits to pace the Lady Trojans offense.
Gordon Lee will back home again on Friday against Ringgold.