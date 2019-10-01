The Lady Trojans got six hits from six different players, including a triple from Josie Lewis, in a 7-4 home win over Saddle Ridge Tuesday night.
With the victory, Gordon Lee advances to the North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, where they will play on Thursday at Lakeview.
Gordon Lee was down 2-1 after three innings, but scored three runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to help put the game away. Kate Chambers and Dallas Wagoner had two RBIs each, while Abigail Ashley knocked in one run.
Sydney Garrett picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up four earned runs on six hits and three walks in five innings of work while striking out eight batters. Lillian McCullough got the save as she allowed just one hit in two innings of relief.
Olivia Acuff was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Mustangs. Olivia Free was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. She also pitched for Saddle Ridge and took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. She finished with four strikeouts in the Lady Mustangs’ final game of the 2019 season.