The Gordon Lee Middle School Lady Trojans picked up a huge victory on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Dade. Dallas Wagoner’s two-run single in the seventh broke a 1-1 tie and gave Gordon Lee the win.
Sydney Garrett struck out seven batters in the complete-game win. She did not walk a single batter and gave up just four hits. Wagoner paced the offense with a 3-for-4 day.
In the JV game, Mac Angel and Lakely Parrish teamed up for a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over the Lady Wolverines.
Angel struck out three and did not walk a batter in two innings, while Parrish recorded the last six outs.
A six-run second-inning would provide all the offense the Lady Trojans would need.
Ella Grace Hixson, Gi Tankersley, and Sadie Hughes all had RBIs in the inning. Hughes’ hit was a triple, while Tankersley went 2-for-3 at the plate.