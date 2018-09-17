The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up a softball sweep against Boyd-Buchanan of Chattanooga this past Friday afternoon.
In the varsity game, Gordon Lee scored eight runs in the third inning on their way to a 15-2 victory. Dallas Wagoner, Ryleigh Ledford, Alana McLeod, Courtney Hollis, Ava Brown and Sophia McDonald all had RBIs in the inning.
Ledford finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate, while Kaitlyn Wagoner got the win in the circle. She pitched five innings, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.
In JV action, Gordon Lee scored five in the third inning before going on to an 11-0 victory.
Gi Tankersley, Kate Chambers and Gracie Helton all had RBIs in that third inning. Tankersley and Helton ended the game with two hits, while Lillian McCullough and Lakely Parrish combined for the pitching victory.