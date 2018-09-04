It was a perfect afternoon for Saddle Ridge softball player Olivia Free as the sixth grader had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs at the plate. She also struck out six of the 12 batters she faced in a 17-0 perfect game victory over Rossville at Rossville City Park on Tuesday.
Haynie Gilstrap was 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in one for the Lady Mustangs (7-3, 2-1), while Haven Yancy had two hits with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Alivia Hughes, Lexi Baker and Olivia Acuff all had two hits, two RBIs and scored once.
Raven Yancy had a hit, scored twice and drove in a run. Sara Pendley also had a hit, two RBIs and scored once. Larissa Goines added a hit, an RBI and a run, while Abby Gaoa had a hit and crossed the plate once. Also getting in on Saddle Ridge's 19-hit attack was Lulu Debter with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Avery Jenkins with one run scored.
Saddle Ridge will play at Trion on Thursday, while Rossville will host LaFayette.