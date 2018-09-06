Trailing 3-2 after five innings, the Ringgold Lady Tigers scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and hung on for a 6-4 victory at Dade on Thursday.
Maddy Lee had two hits, scored a run and drove in a team-high four runs in the win. Hannah Scott was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Emily Love also had two hits. Aubrey Lakin got the win in relief of starter Maddy Bacon. Lakin threw 3.2 innings, giving up three hits with one strikeout. Neither of the two runs she allowed was earned.
Ringgold (9-1) will head to Lakeview on Friday for a 5 p.m. game against the Lady Warriors.