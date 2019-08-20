The Lakeview Lady Warriors scored 10 times in the top of the first inning and went on to a 12-2, three-inning win at LaFayette on Tuesday.
Carlee Wilson knocked in three runs and scored three times. Tatyanna Long went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lexi Downey also went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
In the junior varsity game, Lakeview posted a 6-0 victory behind five innings of two-hit ball from Breanna Johnson, who struck out 10 and did not walk a single batter. Micha Valdes paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Individual statistics for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview (1-0) will host Rossville on Tuesday, Aug. 27, while LaFayette (0-1) will be among those playing in the Jesse Raines Memorial Tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex this weekend.