Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors scored 10 times in the top of the first inning and went on to a 12-2, three-inning win at LaFayette on Tuesday.

Carlee Wilson knocked in three runs and scored three times. Tatyanna Long went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lexi Downey also went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

In the junior varsity game, Lakeview posted a 6-0 victory behind five innings of two-hit ball from Breanna Johnson, who struck out 10 and did not walk a single batter. Micha Valdes paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Individual statistics for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time.

Lakeview (1-0) will host Rossville on Tuesday, Aug. 27, while LaFayette (0-1) will be among those playing in the Jesse Raines Memorial Tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex this weekend.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.