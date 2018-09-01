Zoey DeFoor went 5-for-5 and drove in a run and the Ringgold Lady Tigers collected 15 hits in an 8-3 victory at Gordon Lee on Friday.
All five of DeFoor's hits were singles. Riley Heard, Maddy Bacon, Hannah Scott and Riley Burdette all had two hits apiece for Ringgold. Burdette drove in three runs, while Scott and Emily Love had one RBI each.
Bacon threw all seven innings in the circle. She surrendered eight hits and two walks, but just two earned runs. She finished with four strikeouts.
Ringgold (7-1) will play at LaFayette on Tuesday.