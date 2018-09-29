Kylie Collins' two-out, RBI-double in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Tenslee Wilson and gave the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans a 5-4, walk-off victory over Lakeview in Chickamauga on Saturday.
Dallas Wagoner had a double as one of her two hits and she also drove in a run. Emma Phillips was credited with an RBI, while Kaitlyn Wagoner gave up just one earned run on six hits in seven innings in the circle. She did not walk a batter and finished with six strikeouts.
Six different players had singles for Lakeview, while Hailey Kendrick had the only RBI for the Lady Warriors. Caroline Wrape gave up two earned runs on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.