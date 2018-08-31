The Saddle Ridge Mustangs improved to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the NGAC after a dramatic 4-3 win over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Down 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Raven Yancy reached second base on a throwing error and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Haynie Gilstrap. Olivia Acuff delivered the tying run with a single and Acuff would come all the way around to score as Lexi Baker ripped the game-winning double into left field.
Acuff was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Gilstrap had two hits and struck out four batters in five innings in the circle. Baker got the win in relief, finishing with three strikeouts in two innings.
Saddle Ridge will play at Rossville on Tuesday.
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles were not provided as of press time.