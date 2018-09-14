A 10-run outburst in the first inning was more than enough run support for Ringgold pitcher Maddy Bacon on Thursday as she struck out eight of the nine batters she faced in a 13-0, three-inning no-hitter against Rossville.
Bacon also went 3-for-3 at the dish with two runs scored. Riley Heard was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, while Zoey DeFoor was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Hannah Scott had two hits and drove in a run. Riley Burdette knocked in a pair of runs, while Maddy Lee and Bre Freeman each had one RBI as the Lady Tigers moved to 13-1 on the season.
Individual statistics for Rossville were provided as of press time.
Rossville also dropped a 13-0 decision to Trion on Tuesday. Jacey Culpepper was a bright spot for the Lady Bulldogs as she went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases.