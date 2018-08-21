The Ringgold Middle School Lady Tigers got three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added four more in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and defeat the Blue Raiders of Cleveland (Tenn.), 7-3, in an interstate matchup Tuesday night in Ringgold.
Maddy Bacon had three hits, scored two runs and drove in another. She also threw all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks. She finished with eight strikeouts.
Zoey DeFoor and Maddy Lee each had two hits with Lee driving in a pair of runs. Hannah Scott and Riley Burdette had one RBI each in the victory as the Lady Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season.
Ringgold will host their annual Back To School Tournament at Jack Mattox Park this Friday and Saturday.