One night after an eight-strikeout, complete-game victory over visiting Cleveland (Tenn.), Ringgold Middle School pitcher Maddy Bacon was at it again on Wednesday.
And this time she was even better.
Bacon struck out four and issued just one walk in a four-inning, 11-0, no-hitter against visiting Chattanooga Valley.
And, as she did on Tuesday, she helped herself at the plate against the Lady Eagles as she had a hit, scored twice and drove in three runs in the victory.
Riley Heard was 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Zoey DeFoor and Maddy Lee both had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI apiece. Hannah Scott and Riley Burdette also knocked in solo runs, while Bre Freeman and Aubrey Lakin each had one hit.
Ringgold (3-0) scored three in the bottom of the first inning, tacked on a solo run in the second and put the game away with a seven-spot in the third.
Hailey Thompson pitched for Chattanooga Valley (0-1), allowing six earned runs in three innings with two strikeouts.
Both teams will take part in Ringgold's Back To School Tournament at Jack Mattox this weekend.