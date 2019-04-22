The Saddle Ridge boys' soccer team earned their first-ever North Georgia Athletic Conference victory on Monday as the No. 2-seeded Mustangs earned a dramatic 3-2 win over No. 7-seeded Chattanooga Valley.
A long strike from Landon Kennedy put Saddle Ridge on the board first, but Carson Middleton would tie things up for the Eagles as the match went to intermission, knotted up at 1-1.
Levi Ledford sent a corner kick toward the goal in the second half and Jacob Hamilton climbed the ladder to get his head on it and redirect it into the net for the go-ahead goal. However, CVMS would refuse to fold and tied things up on a tally by Joshua Wingard with five minutes left in regulation.
But the match would not go to overtime as Ledford tracked down a loose ball and fired it home with just over two minutes remaining to send the Mustangs to Friday's semifinals in Rossville.
Eagles' head coach Patton Hunt named Jayden Curtis (midfield), along with Elijah Eaker and Kevin Schmelzer (defense) as standouts.
Saddle Ridge's Friday opponent was not known as of press time.
Heritage boys 10, Dade County 1
The top-seeded Generals coasted into the semifinals on Friday by blitzing the Wolverines in Boynton.
Chipper Grayson had a hat trick for the Navy-and-Red. Tristan Simmons scored twice, while Evan Wamsley, Inyoung Kim, Tipton Smartt, Christian Morse and Lenny Landaverde all found the back of the net once. Kim, Simmons, Andrew Cass and Hyrum Smartt collected assists, while Owen Gebelein and Nicolas Mendez were named as defensive standouts.
Dade County girls 2, Chattanooga Valley 1
Ragan Wimpee scored for the Lady Eagles in the tournament opener, but it was not enough to extend their season. Annabelle Casto, Cate Barton and Cassidy Rubi were named as standouts in the loss.