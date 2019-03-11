The Saddle Ridge and Chattanooga Valley Middle School soccer teams faced off on Monday afternoon and finished the day with a split in a pair of conference matches.
Saddle Ridge boys 6, Chattanooga Valley 2
Forward Jacob Hamilton scored twice and assisted on a third goal as the Mustangs picked up the victory. Forward Levi Ledford also tallied twice, while center midfielder Landon Kennedy also added two goals and had an impressive day passing the ball.
Head coach Ben Scoggins also praised defender Mali Davis and keeper Lake Johnson for their work. Johnson had several saves, including one on a penalty kick.
Carson Middleton scored both goals for the Eagles. Elijah Eaker and Easton Byrd were praised for their defense, while Luke Wilhelm and Ian Gregory were the team's top performers in the midfield.
Chattanooga Valley girls 4, Saddle Ridge 0
Annabelle Casto scored a hat trick for the second straight match, while Ragan Wimpee added one goal for the Lady Eagles. Shelly Mack and Cassidy Rudi were offensive standouts for CVMS, while Savannah Harris led the defensive charge.
Details for the Lady Mustangs were not provided as of press time.
Heritage girls 4, Ringgold 0
The Lady Generals got single goals from four different players as they moved to 2-0 on the year.
Molly Cason, Brooke Fairchild, Mady Terry and Taylor Wade each found the back of the net, while Cason and Lila Langston were both credited with one assist.
Defensive standouts included Cason, Terry, Natalie Butler, Lindsay Davies, Lily Langston, Briley Simpson and Lyndsi Wright, while Emily Holcomb and Lauren Mock combined for the shutout.
Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.