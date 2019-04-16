The Saddle Ridge Mustangs played their final regular season conference match on Tuesday and ended their NGAC slate the same way they started it...unbeaten.
The Mustangs got a hat-trick from Landon Kennedy, two coming in the first half, as they beat Heritage, 3-1, to finish the conference schedule without a loss (5-0-3) for the first time in program history.
Levi Ledford was credited with an assist on the final goal as he put a corner kick in a perfect spot for a Kennedy header. Mali Davis and Michael Newsom were named as defensive standouts by head coach Ben Scoggins, while Lake Johnson made several big saves in net.
Individual scoring for the Generals had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge will close out their regular season at home on Thursday against New Hope in a non-conference match.
The Lady Generals took care of business in the girls' match by a count of 9-0. Mady Terry had four goals and Molly Cason added two in the victory. Brooke Fairchild also had two goals and collected one assist, Taylor Wade had one goal and Allie Boyd recorded two assists.
Keepers Lauren Mock and Emily Holcomb split time in net, while defensive standouts included Cason, Anna Bradford, Natalie Butler, Lindsay Davies, Emilie Freeman, Lily Langston and Briley Simpson.
The Heritage girls ran their mark to 8-0 in the NGAC and finished the regular season as NGAC league champions. They will host the first round of the NGAC Tournament on Monday.