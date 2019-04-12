The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs dropped a narrow 2-1 decision at home against Trion on Thursday, but despite the loss, head coach Susan Key called it her team's "best game of (the) season".
Addison Sanders found the net for the Lady Mustangs off an assist by Jadha Ayala late in the second half. However, Trion would score once in both halves to claim the victory.
In the nightcap, the Mustangs and Bulldogs battled to a 0-0 tie.
Keeper Lake Johnson had several saves to keep his team in the match. Defensive standouts included Mali Davis, Micah Newsom, Beck Thrash and Nathan Ball, while other top performers included Garren Kennedy, Landon Kennedy, Levi Ledford and Jacob Hamilton.
Saddle Ridge will play its final regular season matches at Heritage on Tuesday.