The Saddle Ridge boys' soccer team continued its recent successful play as they downed Rossville, 4-1, on Thursday.
Jacob Hamilton netted two goals for the Mustangs, while Levi Ledford picked up a goal and added two assists. Kaden Miller also scored a goal in the win, while Lake Johnson had a solid performance in net.
Blake Ferguson scores on a free kick to account for the Bulldogs' lone tally.
In the girls' match, Rossville scored the only goal of the night in the closing seconds of the first half and made it stand up in a 1-0 win.
Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs had not been provided as of press time.
CVMS wins, ties with Ringgold
The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles got two goals from Ragan Wimpee and one from Annabelle Casto in a 3-1 win over Ringgold on Thursday. Standouts included Betsy Hixon (midfield) and Emma (defense) to help keeper Madeline Moore pick up the win.
In the boys' match, the Eagles got a long shot from Carson Middleton in a 1-1 tie against the Tigers. Head coach Patton Hunt said Malachi Hutcheson and Elijah Eaker were instrumental in holding the Ringgold offense in check, while keeper Logan Fouts had an impressive game in goal.
Individual scoring for the Ringgold's team had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage sweeps Dade County
The Heritage Generals got two goals each from Landon Guthrie and Tipton Smartt in a 6-1 win over Dade County on Thursday.
Smartt also had an assist in the win. Evan Wamsley added a goal and assist. Christian Morse scored once and Tristan Simmons also picked up an assist. Daniel Patouga was named as a defensive standout.
The Lady Generals stayed unbeaten at 4-0 after shutting out the Lady Wolverines, 7-0.
Brooke Fairchild had a pair of goals and a pair of assists to pace the offense. Molly Cason scored twice and add one assist, while Zoie St. John also found the back of the net twice. The offense also got a goal from Lauren Mock, two assists from Lila Langston and one assist from Mady Terry.
Defensive standouts included Cason, Natalie Butler, Lindsay Davies, Lily Langston, Briley Simpson and Lyndsi Wright as they helped keeper Mock and Emily Holcomb get the clean sheet.