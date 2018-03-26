Two longtime Catoosa County rivals clash on the turf at Ringgold on Monday afternoon as the Lakeview Warriors and Lady Warriors earned a pair of 2-0 victories over the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
Lakeview girls 2, Ringgold 0
In the day's opener, the two teams played a scoreless first half, the Red-and-White would net two tallies in the final 30 minutes to claim the win.
Emma Leverrett and Astrid Cantrell both found the back of the net to send the Lady Warriors to a 4-1 record, while Chloe Riley recorded the shutout in goal.
Ringgold fell to 3-2 overall with the loss.
Lakeview boys 2, Ringgold 0
A pair of goals, one in each half, were enough for the Warriors as they improved to 4-0-1.
Tristan Beddington collected his fourth shutout in goal this season. Stiven Galicia scored on a penalty kick off a handball in the Ringgold box in the ninth minute and Alex Domingo Marroquin fed Jacob Sloan five minutes into the second half to cap the scoring.
Drew Comley had several saves in net for the Tigers (2-2-1).
Chattanooga Valley girls 4, LaFayette 1
The Lady Eagles (3-2) picked up a road win on Monday night. Sydney Coats found the net twice for CVMS, while Ragan Wimpee and Ria Cox each scored once. Head coach Patton Hunt named Katieann Thompson, Emma Coats and team captain Katie Gregory as standouts.
Shelley Warren had the lone goal for LaFayette (3-3-2), while keeper Laney Rayburn had three saves. Shelby Madden was cited by head coach Malena Lawrence for her defensive effort.
LaFayette boys 3, Chattanooga Valley 1
The Ramblers (7-0-1) stayed hot by jumping out to a 2-0 halftime lead and hanging on to it in the second half.
Austin Deering blasted home a goal early in the opening stanza before Haidon Pickard made it 2-0 to hammer home a long pass from the foot of Daniel Lopez. Lopez would add a goal of his own in the second half.
Individual scoring for the Eagles (3-1-1) had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage girls 6, Saddle Ridge 0
The Lady Generals picked up their seventh win in seven chances by blanking the Lady Mustangs in Rock Spring after building a 5-0 lead at the break.
Individual scoring for Heritage (7-0) had not been provided as of press time.
Lady Mustangs' keeper Cecelia Davenport had more than 20 saves in net, according to head coach Susan Key.
Heritage boys 5, Saddle Ridge 0
The Generals got two goals from Caedon Stafford in a win in Rock Spring on Monday.
Josiah Cook, Brayden McBryar and Cecil Bussey also scored goals for Heritage, while Joseph Lyons and Alexander Bedwell were praised by head coach Nate Erwin for their play in the midfield.
The Mustangs dropped to 2-3-1 overall.