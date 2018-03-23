Daniel Lopez and Haidon Pickard played a game of "Can You Top This" on Tuesday afternoon as the LaFayette Ramblers rolled to a 7-2 home victory over Trion.
Lopez found the net early in the first half and later added another goal to tie the LaFayette school-record with his 12th goal of the season.
Pickard, who was sitting at 12 goals coming into the match, knocked in a long shot to break the record, but Lopez would blast home two more to reclaim the mark at 14. Hayden Rainwater would score the final two of the day for the Ramblers (6-0) in the win.
In the girls' match, the Lady Ramblers moved to 3-1-2 on the season, thanks in part to two goals by Ireland Wyatt, one coming on a beautiful assist by Janie Pickard. Jenna Baker added the third goal and was noted for her hustle during the entire match.
Laney Rayburn had five saves in goal, while Rebecca Scoggins was a defensive standout.
Ringgold splits with Chattanoga Valley
The Lady Tigers picked up a 6-0 win at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday as they improved to 3-1 overall. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
CVMS fell to 2-2 on the year. Ria Cox, Ragan Wimpee, Sydney Coats, Betsy Hixon, Emily Ensley and Emma Coats were listed as standouts for the Lady Eagles.
In the boys' game, the Eagles pulled out a 3-2 win to move to 3-0-1 on the season. Ringgold dropped to 2-1-1 with its first loss of the year.
Liam Kenney, Isaiah Casto and Lyndon Tucker all scored goals for the Eagles, while Sam Dickson (offense) and Camden Bain (defense) were named as standouts.
Saddle Ridge sweeps Rossville
The Mustangs got three goals from Kevin Kremb - his second hat trick of the season - in a 7-1 conference win at Rossville on Thursday.
Braedon Holland found the net twice for Saddle Ridge (2-2-1), while sixth graders Levi Ledford and Jacob Hamilton each added a goal and an assist. Two more sixth graders, Beck Thrash and Landon Kennedy, also added assists.
The defensive effort was led by sixth graders Kaden Miller and Micah Newsome, along with Mali Davis.
Evan Ferguson had the lone goal for the Bulldogs.
In the girls' match, the Lady Mustangs won their second game of the year (2-3 overall) and their first conference game of the season as they piled up a school-record eight goals in a shutout win.
Mykeria Johnson and Zoe Haggard had two each for SRMS, while Elleson Bruce, Kayla Bailey, Alyssa Gary and Aria Shirley each scored their first goals of the season. Kaitlyn Adams and Winter Johnson were defensive standouts in helping keeper Cecelia Davenport get the shutout. Davenport finished with two saves.
Heritage girls blank Dade
The Lady Generals are now 6-0 after drubbing Dade County, 9-0, Thursday night in Trenton.
Bailey Needham had a hat trick, while Molly Cason found the net twice in the win. Alana Ducker, Lila Langston, Emma Tennyson and Mady Terry all had solo tallies, while Ducker, Langston, Terry, Mady Nix and Allie Boyd each had one assist.
Jordan Leonard got the shutout in goal, while Lindsay Davies, Sydney Lane, Addison Needham, Briley Simpson and Emma Walther provided support on defense.
The Generals also came up with a big win, 8-2, over the Wolverines.
Caedon Stafford had a huge night with five goals, while Andrew Cass, Anderson Britton and Preston McPheters also found the back of the net for the Generals (2-2-1). Assists were provided by Josiah Cook, Chipper Grayson, Alexander Bedwell, Cecil Bussey and Tipton Smartt.
Lakeview boys enjoy shutout
The Warriors rolled over visiting Dade County on Wednesday by a 9-0 count. Stivan Galicia had a hat trick, while Alex Domingo Marroquin and Bryson Sullivan both scored twice. Solo goals by Cooper Kirk and Javier Rafael capped the scoring.
Galicia and Jalen Glover each had two assists, while Marroquin added one. Lakeview also got solid defensive midfield play from Al Hastic.
"The way we passed the ball around with give-and-go's, through passes and chips was amazing," head coach Traye Carpenter said. "The non-selfish team play stood out and we're sharing the ball. It seems like that has become our theme this year."