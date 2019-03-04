The Heritage Lady Generals opened the 2019 soccer season on Monday with a 6-0 victory over Trion as Molly Cason scored twice for the Navy-and-Red.
McKenzie Davis had a goal and an assist. Brooke Fairchild and Lila Langston both added one goal, while Lily Langston and Mady Terry each picked up an assist.
The defense, consisting of Cason, Terry, Lily Langston, Anna Bradford, Natalie Butler, Lindsay Davies, Briley Simpson and Lyndsi Wright, helped keepers Emily Holcomb and Lauren Mock combine for the clean sheet in goal.
Chattanooga Valley drops openers
The Eagles and Lady Eagles moved their matches to Ridgeland due to unplayable field conditions in Flintstone, but the change of venue did little to slow down visiting Westside, who came up from Dalton and swept both ends of Monday's doubleheader.
The Lady Eagles trailed 4-0 at halftime and went on to fall to the Lady Rockets, 8-1.
Ragan Wimpee scored on a penalty kick to account for the Lady Eagles' only goal, while Annabelle Casto (offense) and Madeline Moore and Haleigh Finch (defense) were named as standouts.
In the nightcap, Westside scored a 3-0 win. Offensive standouts included captain Joshua Wingard and Carson Middleton, while defensive standouts featured Kevin Scmelzer and Elijah Eaker.