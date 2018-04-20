The LaFayette Middle School girls’ soccer team saw Ringgold put up two goals in the final four minutes to take a 2-0 victory in the regular season finale on Thursday.
Laney Rayburn had multiple saves in the goal for the Lady Ramblers, while head coach Marlena Lawrence praised the hustle of Shelby Madden, Haley Fisher, Jenna Baker, Ireland Wyatt and Emma Baker.
Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time and no details on the boys' match had been provided as of press time.