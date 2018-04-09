The Ringgold Middle School soccer teams recorded a pair of shutout victories over visiting Dade County Monday afternoon on the turf at Don Patterson Field.
In the opener, a goal by Alex Palmer in the first half proved to be all the offense that the Tigers got or needed as they beat the Wolverines, 1-0. Ayden Rowland recorded the assist for Ringgold, while Drew Comely and Benjamin Perez combined for the shutout in goal.
The day's final game saw Joanna Medlin record a hat trick in the Lady Tigers' 5-0 victory.
Sophie Reed and Taylor Layne also tacked on goals for Ringgold, who led 2-0 at half-time. Lane assisted on two goals, while Medlin recorded one assist as well. Ava Raby and Scottie Parton combined for the clean sheet in goal.