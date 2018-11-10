The Oakwood Christian Middle School soccer team stayed unbeaten on the season with another dominating 9-0 victory over Berean Academy on Friday.
Sixth-grader Ryan Phillips booted home four goals in the rout, while Hunter Hickman picked up a hat trick. Tomo Gilchrist had two tallies to round out the scoring. Hickman and John McDonough split duties in goal to record the shutout.
Oakwood will host Lookout Valley at 4:15 on Monday in the first round of the playoffs as the Eagles eye a fourth consecutive ISC championship.