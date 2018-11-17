Oakwood Christian Academy capped an unbeaten season and won a fourth straight middle school (ISC) championship with a 4-0 victory at Boyd Buchanan on Thursday.
Despite 34-degree temperatures, wind and mostly miserable weather conditions, the Eagles got two goals from Ryan Phillips and one each from Tomo Gilchrist and Hunter Hickman. Kyle Brooks had several good looks on offense, while Hickman and John McDonough combined for yet another shutout in net.
Head coach Tony Vona credited defenders Cason Baggett, Noah Renshaw and Chase Heptinstall for their play and midfielders Mona Gilchrist, Callie Vona, Isaiah Staven and Garrett Dempsey for winning the battles. For Dempsey, who began playing on the middle school team while still in elementary school, it was his fourth conference championship.
"I am so happy for the kids," Vona said. "As a coach, I could not have asked for a harder effort than what I witnessed on the field. I also want to note that everyone played in this championship team. What an amazing achievement this is. Our faculty, staff and OCA family are all part of these championships. It's a complete school effort."
Vona said the vision of a competitive soccer program that was launched eight years ago, from elementary school to middle school to high school, has paid off.
"With a lot of work and sacrifice from parents and players, we have developed a solid program," he added. "We're excited to see our kids move up in grade levels having experienced the opportunity to be on a championship team. Hopefully this will turn into a positive outcome for our high school teams as well.
"It's been a privilege and honor to be part of this amazing school. It's my prayer that we can continue to move forward as program in order to bring glory to God and I thank OCA for the opportunity to be a small part of the children’s lives."